Dubai Islamic Bank Supports KNEKS Increase Exports of Indonesian Halal Products

Jakarta, MINA– Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) supports. the Indonesian National Committee for Sharia Economic and Finance (KNEKS) in an effort to increase exports of Indonesian halal products to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“DIB is willing to help establish communication with related parties in Dubai, including the Dubai Islamic Economy Center, Dubai Economy and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” said KNEKS Executive Director Ventje Rahardjo during a meeting with the DIB delegation at the KNEKS Office, Jakarta. This is the written statement received by MINA, on March 5.

The meeting is a part of the Indonesia Emirates Amazing Week (IEAW) 2021 event on March 1 – 7 in Indonesia, and the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has facilitated the meeting.

Attending the event, the DIB Delegation was led directly by the Group CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan who was accompanied by Senior Vice President – Head of International Business and RE Investment Mr. Anwar Belgaumi and also attended by the Finance Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi Boby Wahyu Hernawan and representatives of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, from the KNEKS side, it is directly led by the Executive Director of Ventje RahardjoVentje Rahardjo and the executive management.

KNEKS was formed to enhance the development of Indonesia Islamic economic and financial ecosystem in order to support national economic development.

Currently, KNEKS is focused not only on developing the field of sharia finance, but more broadly, namely to create a sharia economy and Indonesian halal industry that is able to support the development of national exports, as well as the sharia social sector in order to empower people.

DIB is the first bank syariah ini the world that was founded in 1975 and has operated in 7 countries and is a pioneer in creating schemes and structures for Islamic financial products for the society.