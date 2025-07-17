SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Tehran, MINA – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that Iran is fully capable of delivering “even stronger blows” to both the United States and Israel in the event of renewed military aggression.

In a televised address during a meeting with judicial officials in Tehran, Khamenei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of attempting to destabilize Iran by assassinating influential figures and supporting opposition groups. He claimed, however, that the Iranian people had successfully countered these efforts.

“The stance taken by the Iranian people from all walks of life has thwarted these plans,” Khamenei said. “God foiled their schemes and the people rose up to defend the country.”

He stressed the importance of national unity in the face of foreign threats, and argued that Israel turned to the United States for assistance because it could not defend itself independently against Iran’s retaliation.

Also Read: UN Special Rapporteur Urges EU to Halt Partnership with Israel

“If the Zionist regime were capable of defending itself, it would not have turned to the US in this way,” he said. “Certainly, from now on, even greater strikes can be delivered to the US and others.”

Khamenei cited Iran’s missile barrage on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar as proof of Iran’s readiness and strength, describing the base as a critical American stronghold in the region.

The remarks come after a 12-day offensive launched by Israel on June 13 with US support, targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure, as well as high-ranking commanders and scientists. Iran responded with drone and missile strikes on Israeli military and intelligence targets. A US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced on June 24. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Kills 12 Citizens in Lebanon, Violating Ceasefire

