SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – In a tragic escalation of violence, an Israeli occupation airstrike killed at least 16 Palestinian civilians, including 10 children, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. The victims were reportedly waiting in line to receive nutritional aid when the attack occurred near the al-Bashir laundry, close to the al-Zuwari junction.

According to reports from Al Mayadeen, the strike targeted a crowd of desperate women and children during a time of severe food shortages.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, with bodies of young children and mothers lying motionless on the ground. Footage from the aftermath has circulated widely on local media.

At the same time, Israeli tanks opened fire on displaced families sheltering in tents in the al-Maslakh area west of Khan Younis. Many sustained injuries as their makeshift shelters were destroyed.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 28 Civilians in Gaza, Including Women and Children

Israeli occupation military vehicles also opened heavy machine gun fire in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, while demolition operations continued across southern and eastern Gaza.

This attack comes amid growing international alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently warned that approximately 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are facing severe malnutrition, with many having gone days without food. The lack of baby formula and the inability of mothers to breastfeed has caused a spike in premature and underweight births.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) released new data showing a tenfold increase in child mortality in Gaza since the war began in October 2023. A mortality survey by MSF’s Epicentre unit found that nearly half of blast injury victims among their staff’s families were children, 40% of whom were under ten.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, nearly 57,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed. Gaza’s health system is near total collapse, with widespread shortages of medicine, destruction of hospitals, and limited access to emergency care. []

Also Read: One More Soldier Killed in Gaza by Palestinian Resistance

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid blockade child deaths Deir al-Balah Doctors Without Borders Food Shortage Gaza City Gaza health system genocide case humanitarian crisis ICC infant mortality international law Israeli airstrike Khan Younis Malnutrition MSF Netanyahu UNFPA war crimes War in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 28 Civilians in Gaza, Including Women and Children

  • 7 hours ago
Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Sanctions UN Expert Francesca Albanese Over Israel Criticism

  • 8 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

One More Soldier Killed in Gaza by Palestinian Resistance

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Talks

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Continues With Mounting Civilian Casualties and Destruction

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Authority Warns of Increased Settler Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Humanitarian aid for Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

UN Air-Drops Aid to South Sudan Amidst Looming Famine

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:42 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us