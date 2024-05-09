Muslim Friendly Culinary Area Inaugurated in Labuan Bajo

Labuan Bajo, MINA – The National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS) inaugurated a Muslim-Friendly Culinary Area in Kampung Ujung, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

KNEKS appreciates the Indonesian Ulema Council’s Food, Drug and Cosmetics Study Institute (LPPOM MUI) for initiating and facilitating halal certification in the area.

This was conveyed by the Acting Executive Director of KNEKS, Dr. Taufik Hidayat, M.Ec. at the LPPOM 1445 H Shawwal Festival on Wednesday.

“Today is a new history for the development of the Halal Industry in Indonesia. For the first time, a Halal and Safe and Healthy Certified Culinary Area was inaugurated in Nusa Tenggara, especially East Nusa Tenggara, namely Kampung Ujung. “In this regard, I express my highest appreciation to LPPOM for initiating and facilitating halal certification in this area,” said Taufik Hidayat.

He also expressed his gratitude for the good cooperation with the West Manggarai Regency Department of Manpower, Transmigration, Cooperatives and MSMEs as the person in charge of the Kampung Ujung area and for accompanying MSMEs in making the NIB; West Manggarai Health Service which has carried out Safe and Healthy checks; as well as other related OPDs which have synergized and worked extraordinary.

Thanks to good collaboration, the Muslim-Friendly Culinary Zone has fulfilled the KHAS Zone requirements (Culinary, Halal, Safe and Healthy).

Based on the SGIE Report, Indonesia’s halal food products are also reported to be ranked second in the world.

This is in line with the number of Muslim residents in Indonesia, which is the country with the largest number of Muslims.

But of course we cannot be complacent, because our goal is to become the World’s Leading Halal Producer, and through the KHAS Zone we can jointly support this ideal.

The KHAS Zone is proof that if we all work together, we can achieve concrete things that are beneficial to the wider community together.

“We express our gratitude and appreciation to LPPOM for contributing to efforts to improve the halal industrial sector, as well as improving the economy of local communities, one of which is through organizing a series of activities for the 1445 H Syawal Festival in NTT,” said Taufik

As part of a joint effort, he appealed to all parties to continue to support and fight for good things like this.

In this way, we not only promote the values ​​of justice and sustainability in the economy, but also ensure a real contribution to inclusive, fair and sustainable economic growth for Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)