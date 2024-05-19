Israel Continues Closure of Rafah, Karm Abu Salem Crossings

Rafah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continue the closure of the Rafah border crossing, Gaza’s sole pedestrian crossing to the outside world, and the Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing in southern Gaza for the thirteenth consecutive day, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe gripping the besieged territory, Wafa reports.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned Saturday that the failure to open the border crossings and ensure safe access to them threatens to perpetuate the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Lazzarini highlighted that only 33 trucks had reached Rafah since May 6.

The closure of the crossings coincides with the intensification of the Israeli aggression on the governorates of Rafah, Central Gaza, Gaza, and the North Gaza, even extending to the Mawasi area, where citizens have been instructed by the Israeli army to seek refuge.

Since May 7, Israeli occupation forces have occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, halting the flow of aid to the territory. Additionally, since then, Israeli forces have maintained the closure of the Karm Abu commercial crossing southeast of Rafah, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

The Rafah border crossing is considered the main land gateway for delivery of international aid and for the wounded and sick in Gaza seeking treatment abroad.

The continued closure of these crossings poses a significant challenge to humanitarian efforts and exacerbates the dire situation for Palestinians in Gaza, who are already grappling with the consequences of the ongoing Israeli military aggression, now in its 226th day. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)