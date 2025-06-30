At Least 26 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 Palestinians were killed and many others injured on Monday as Israeli warplanes and artillery launched widespread attacks across the Gaza Strip, targeting areas sheltering displaced families, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army intensified its airstrikes and artillery fire particularly in the southern and eastern parts of Gaza City, including the neighborhoods of Zeitoun, Shejaiya, and al-Tuffah.

According to local sources, four schools housing displaced civilians were hit after evacuation warnings, three of them located in Zeitoun and one in al-Tuffah.

Five civilians were killed in a drone strike on Al-Shati refugee camp, while another person died and 23 others were injured on Salah al-Din Street while seeking aid, according to Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

Israeli shelling also struck tents in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, killing one and injuring others. In another incident, body parts of 10 Palestinians and several injured were brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital following an airstrike on a commercial warehouse in the Sabra neighborhood. The warehouse was used by charities to distribute humanitarian aid.

A woman was killed and several others injured after a helicopter strike on Al-Sikka Street in Zeitoun, and four more bodies arrived at the hospital after an airstrike in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

In separate incidents, three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in a drone strike in Katiba, Khan Younis, and another person died in an airstrike in Rafah.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has claimed over 56,000 Palestinian lives, despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)