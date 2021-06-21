Israeli Settlers Participate in March to Subaih Mountain in Beita Village

Nablus, MINA – Hndreds of settlers organized, on Monday evening, a march that was launched from the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, towards the settlement of Avitar on the summit of Mount Subaih in the south of Beita town, under the protection of a large number of the Israeli occupation forces.

Big numbers of forces of the Israeli occupation army deployed in the vicinity of Subaih Mountain to protect about 50 settler families living in the “Avitar” settlement and hundreds of settlers, who attended the area in a provocative march while waving Israeli flags, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

On the other hand, hundreds of the Palestinian residents of the town of Beita went to the vicinity of the mountain and fired huge numbers of tires near the “Avitar” settlement, as part of their daily and nightly activities aimed at uprooting this settlement outpost from their land. As a result, confrontations erupted at the site with the occupation forces, who started firing live and rubber bullets and tear gas towards the people. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)