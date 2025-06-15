Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a wide-scale arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning, detaining dozens of Palestinians and assaulting others during violent home raids, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that four Palestinians were kidnapped from their homes in al-Asakra village, southeast of Bethlehem. IOF troops also raided al-Khader town in Bethlehem, stormed residential buildings, and physically assaulted residents.

In Qalqilya, the IOF carried out similar incursions in Azzun town, ransacking homes and detaining several young men. Other areas of Qalqilya province were also targeted, with Israeli troops maintaining closures of key roads and the eastern entrance of the city.

In Nablus, seven Palestinians were taken prisoner in separate raids targeting the city itself, Askar refugee camp, and Qusra village.

In al-Khalil (Hebron), the IOF kidnapped six citizens from Idhna town, another six from ad-Dhahiriya, and two from Sa’ir. Forces also blocked access to the main entrance of Sa’ir and maintained a siege on the refugee camps of al-Fawwar and al-Arroub.

Further north in Tulkarem, four Palestinians were abducted from Qaffin town.

Bethlehem province remains under a strict Israeli blockade, with main roads sealed off, paralyzing movement and cutting access to work and farmland. Meanwhile, the Hamra checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley remains closed for the third consecutive day, further preventing Palestinians from tending to their lands or selling produce.

In a related development, extremist Jewish settlers attacked an industrial site in al-Mazra’ah ash-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, vandalizing a vehicle before being repelled by local residents. IOF forces later stormed the town and attacked Palestinians who had resisted the settler aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)