Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Illegal Outpost

West Bank, MINA – Peace Now has reported that the Israeli army’s civil administration in the occupied West Bank has seized approximately 800 dunums of Palestinian-owned land surrounding the illegal Jewish outpost of Malachei Hashalom, located between Ramallah and Nablus, Palestinian Information Center reported.

According to the organization, “The civil administration declared approximately 800 dunums as state land in the area surrounding the Malachei Hashalom outpost.” Although the official declaration has not yet appeared on the civil administration’s website, maps published by media outlets suggest that around 750 dunums between the villages of Duma and Al-Mughayir are included in the seizure.

Malachei Hashalom was among nine settlements approved by the Israeli cabinet in February 2023. Until now, the lands surrounding it were not classified as “state land.” Peace Now noted that this new designation opens the door for future planning and construction in the settlement.

Since the current Israeli government took office in December 2022, around 25,510 dunums have been declared state land. This figure represents nearly half of all land ever designated as such since the signing of the Oslo Accords.

Declaring Palestinian land as state land is a key strategy used by the Israeli government to consolidate control over the occupied territories.

Once designated, the land is no longer recognized as privately owned by Palestinians, effectively barring them from access or use. These lands are then exclusively allocated for Jewish settlers. []

