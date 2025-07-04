SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched a broad military assault across the occupied West Bank overnight and into Friday morning, involving mass arrests, home invasions, and acts of destruction, while violent settler attacks further escalated tensions in multiple areas.

In Jericho, settlers forcibly expelled around 20 Palestinian families from their homes in the Arab al-Malihiat community north of the city, marking yet another act of forced displacement amid ongoing Israeli settlement expansion in the Jordan Valley.

In al-Khalil (Hebron), Israeli troops stormed the Wadi al-Jawaya area in Yatta and raided the Abu Sneina neighborhood, where they vandalized a commercial shop during the incursion.

Military raids also took place in Kobar, north of Ramallah, and in Qalqilya, while in Tulkarem, Israeli soldiers stopped a vehicle at the Al-Younis roundabout and arrested the unidentified passengers.

Also Read: Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

In Nablus, the Israeli occupation escalated its operations by entering through the Al-Tur checkpoint, deploying forces along Street 24 and near Rafidia Hospital. Concurrently, settlers attacked Palestinian-owned land on Jabal Qummas, south of Beita, leading to fierce confrontations. Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition at Palestinian youth during the clashes.

Elsewhere, settlers cut down trees on Palestinian land in Burin, between the bypass road and the illegal Yitzhar settlement.

In the Jenin governorate, Israeli forces raided the town of Ya’bad and arrested high school student Omar Emad Atatra after storming his home. In Jenin city, a house was besieged, and residents were forced to evacuate before the arrest of a young man from inside.

As the Israeli military and settlers intensify their coordinated actions across Palestinian governorates, calls for resistance and confrontation have once again surged amidst growing unrest and violence. []

Also Read: Israel Records Highest Military Death Toll Since Start of the Year

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Khalil arrests forced displacement hebron home demolition Israeli aggression Israeli occupation Israeli raids jenin Jericho. Jordan Valley land confiscation Nablus Palestinian resistance qalqilya Ramallah settler violence Tulkarem West Bank

