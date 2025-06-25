SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Settler Attack near Nablus

sajadi Editor : Widi

Israeli Settler Attack on Palestinian (photo: PIC)
Nablus, MINA – Two young Palestinian men were injured on Tuesday evening following a violent attack by Israeli settlers, supported by occupation forces, in the southern region of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that the settlers brutally assaulted the men in the “Qamas” mountain area, located between the towns of Beita and Osrin. The condition of the victims remains unknown as of reporting time.

In a related incident, Israeli forces stormed the village of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, and seized a residential building belonging to local citizen Nael Owais. The home was forcibly converted into a military outpost, with Israeli flags raised on the rooftop.

Eyewitnesses stated that several military vehicles and infantry units surrounded the area, and foot patrols roamed village streets, harassing residents and severely restricting their movement.

According to the Government Information Center, this is part of an increasing trend where Israeli occupation forces turn Palestinian homes in the West Bank into military installations. Residents are often forcefully evicted, homes vandalized or looted, and entire neighborhoods turned into closed military zones in violation of international law.

Seized homes are reportedly used for various military purposes—including surveillance, command centers, sniper positions, and makeshift interrogation rooms. In some cases, entire multi-unit apartment buildings have been transformed into full military compounds.

Testimonies from displaced residents recount instances of beatings, humiliation, theft of personal items and cash, and the deliberate destruction of home contents by Israeli soldiers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

