Select Language

Latest
-255 min. agoIsraeli Military Detain A Palestinian Child After Raiding A Park
-139 min. agoIsraeli Military Bulldozers Close All Entrances to Sabih Mountain
6 hours agoIsrael Is Cancerous and Anti-peace Entity in Middle East , Northern Korea says
7 hours agoIndonesia Issues Rules of Eid al-Adha and Sacrifices
15 hours agoIndonesia Urges NAM to Stop Israel's Occupation of Palestine
Slideshow

Israeli Military Detain A Palestinian Child After Raiding A Park

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday detained a Palestinian child after raiding a park in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.

According to Wafa correspondent that 15-year-old Bahaa Arafat Eweis was detained by the Israeli occupation army during the raid, which also saw Israeli occupation soldiers fire teargas canisters at civilians, including children.

Several cases of suffocation from due to gas inhalation were reported. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news