Israeli Military Detain A Palestinian Child After Raiding A Park

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday detained a Palestinian child after raiding a park in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.

According to Wafa correspondent that 15-year-old Bahaa Arafat Eweis was detained by the Israeli occupation army during the raid, which also saw Israeli occupation soldiers fire teargas canisters at civilians, including children.

Several cases of suffocation from due to gas inhalation were reported. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)