Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Attacks in Bethlehem and al-Khalil

West Bank, MINA – Two Palestinian citizens were injured on Sunday following attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank areas of Bethlehem and al-Khalil, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources in Bethlehem reported that a Palestinian farmer was assaulted by Israeli soldiers and a settler while he was on his land in the town of al-Khader, accompanied by his wife and daughter. The attack took place near a road leading to the illegal settlement of Efrat. The soldiers briefly detained the man’s wife and daughter and took the injured farmer to a location near the illegal settlement of Daniel. He was later released and left alone with his injury until he was transferred to a hospital in Bethlehem.

Since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, farmers in al-Khader have been frequently targeted by Israeli occupation forces. These attacks often include the destruction and confiscation of crops by both soldiers and settlers.

In a separate incident in al-Khalil, local activist Osama Makhamra reported that a young Palestinian shepherd was violently beaten by armed settlers while grazing his sheep near Heribat an-Nabi in Masafer Yatta. He was later taken to a hospital by local residents.

Another farmer, Suleiman ad-Dababsa, was kidnapped by Israeli soldiers in Khilat al-Daba village, also in Masafer Yatta, after he tried to protect himself and his property from attacking settlers. The settlers reportedly vandalized the fence around his house and allowed their sheep to damage his crops and trees.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces sealed the entrance of a house belonging to the Idris family in the Jaber neighborhood of al-Khalil City, near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement.

In Ramallah’s Sinjil town, extremist settlers rebuilt an illegal outpost on Palestinian-owned land for the 11th time. Although the tent was previously dismantled by Israeli forces, the settlers returned and reconstructed it on Sunday. []

