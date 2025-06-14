Israeli Forces Kill 15 More Aid Seekers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for food aid in the central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

The incident occurred near a US-Israeli aid distribution center in the Netzarim corridor area, where a large group of people had gathered in hopes of receiving humanitarian assistance.

Medical officials speaking to Anadolu confirmed the casualties and said many of the wounded are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and drones fired indiscriminately at the crowd, adding to the growing toll of civilian deaths as Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis.

Also Read: Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

This is the latest in a series of deadly incidents involving Palestinians trying to access essential aid, underscoring the deepening desperation in the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis