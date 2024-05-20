Benny Gantz Threatens to Leave Netanyahu’s Government

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli War Cabinet member, Benny Gantz on Saturday, said a comprehensive plan must be formulated by June 8 or he will leave Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, Anadolu Agency reported.

The plan should include “undermining Hamas’ rule and ensuring the release of prisoners held in the Gaza Strip,” he said at a news conference.

“Strategic shifts are necessary, not a waste of time. “We need to establish an alternative national strategy,” he added.

Gantz urges Israel to create an international civil governance mechanism for Gaza, including American, European, Arab, and Palestinian elements that would also be the basis for an alternative future that is not Hamas and not (Palestinian Authority President) Abbas.”

“The time has come to take a decisive decision,” he said, and addressed Netanyahu, saying, “If you are ready to do what is necessary by prioritizing the national path over the personal path, we will continue together. If you prefer a personal path, we will leave the government.”

“Personal and political considerations have begun to creep into the holy of holies of Israel’s national security. A small minority has seized the bridge of an Israeli ship and steered it into shallow, rocky waters,” Gantz said.

Netanyahu’s office answered Gantz’s demands meaning an end to the war and defeat for Israel, leaving most of the hostages behind, allowing Hamas to rule, and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to eliminate the Hamas battalions. “He opposes the entry of the Palestinian Authority into Gaza and establishing a Palestinian state which will definitely become a state of terror,” he added.

Israel continues its brutal attacks on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than seven months into Israel’s war, much of Gaza has been devastated by a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel has been accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and to take action to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)