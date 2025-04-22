SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu a Threat to National Security: Israeli Opposition

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

1 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s opposition leaders have launched scathing criticism against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “danger to national security” following a letter submitted by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to the Supreme Court, Anadolu Agency reported.

The letter, which surfaced Monday, accuses Netanyahu of attempting to use the internal security agency to target Israeli citizens and undermine democratic institutions.

Opposition figures including Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Golan united in denouncing Netanyahu’s actions as outlined in Bar’s affidavit.

Lapid stated in a video that the letter “proves Netanyahu endangers Israel’s security and cannot remain prime minister.” Golan went further, calling Netanyahu “a direct threat to Israel’s security and rule of law,” and accused him of trying to turn the Shin Bet into a tool for personal loyalty and political repression.

Also Read: Two Palestinian Homes in Salfit Demolished by Israeli Occupation Forces

Bar’s eight-page letter revealed Netanyahu instructed him to ignore the Supreme Court during a constitutional crisis and to surveil anti-government protesters, demands he described as “illegal.”

The Shin Bet chief also claimed the prime minister pressured him to submit a false professional opinion to shield Netanyahu from court appearances in his corruption trials.

Netanyahu’s office dismissed the letter as “full of lies,” blaming Bar for the security failures during the October 7 Hamas attack. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked Bar’s dismissal pending a final ruling, amid opposition petitions.

As political tensions escalate, the backdrop remains grim: over 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in March. []

Also Read: Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

