Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 28 Civilians in Gaza, Including Women and Children

Gaza, MINA – At least 28 civilians were killed and dozens injured in a series of pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

In Deir al-Balah, 13 civilians, most of them women and children were killed while waiting near a medical care site to receive food supplements. Several others were seriously wounded, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

Separately, an Israeli strike on a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed four people from the same family.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, two Palestinians were killed and 10 others wounded in drone strikes carried out by the Israeli army.

In the southern Gaza Strip, five people, including two children were killed and 20 others injured when Israeli forces targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

A mother and her three children also lost their lives when their home in Khan Younis was struck. More than 20 people were injured in the same attack.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority of victims being women and children. The continuous bombardment has devastated the enclave, causing severe food shortages and the spread of disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

