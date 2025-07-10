SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli NGO Petitions Supreme Court to Declare Netanyahu Unfit for Office

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli non-governmental organization, Democratic Fortress, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be declared unfit for office.

According to local media cited by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, the petition alleges that Netanyahu has violated conflict-of-interest obligations and undermined the rule of law.

The group argues that Netanyahu should be deemed “incapacitated” under the principle of “defensive democracy” due to his alleged abuse of executive power for political gain.

Specific concerns include his reported attempts to remove former Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, as well as his support for legislative changes aimed at weakening the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court.

“This is an extraordinary petition, as it presents multiple legal grounds for declaring Netanyahu unfit to serve as prime minister,” reported Maariv newspaper.

So far, Netanyahu’s office has not responded to the petition, and it remains unclear whether the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case. The court has previously rejected similar attempts to remove Netanyahu from office.

Netanyahu continues to face an ongoing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, with indictments first filed by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in 2019. The trial began in 2020. Netanyahu has consistently denied the charges, describing them as part of a politically driven campaign against him. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

