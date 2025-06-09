Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s ruling coalition is on the brink of collapse after the ultra-Orthodox Shas party announced on Monday that it will vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset during Wednesday’s parliamentary session, according to multiple Israeli media sources, Palestine chronicle reported.

Shas spokesman Asher Medina told Kol Beramah radio, as reported by The Times of Israel, “As things stand, we will vote on Wednesday in favor of dissolving the Knesset.” He added, “We are not happy to bring down a right-wing government, but we are at the end of our rope.”

The move comes amid escalating tensions over a controversial bill to exempt ultra-Orthodox students from mandatory military service. Both Shas and its political ally, United Torah Judaism have threatened to vote for dissolution unless the bill passes.

The crisis emerged last week when the two ultra-Orthodox parties issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Despite Netanyahu’s office claiming “significant progress” in ongoing negotiations, Shas leaders expressed disappointment over the government’s delay in action.

“If there is no last-minute solution, we will dissolve the Knesset,” Medina reiterated to Israel’s Channel 12.

Shas currently holds 11 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Their withdrawal of support would reduce Netanyahu’s governing coalition to just 57 seats, eliminating its parliamentary majority and potentially prompting new elections.

According to Al Mayadeen, ultra-Orthodox factions are increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu’s leadership, viewing him as a liability. Israel Hayom cited a senior Degel HaTorah official confirming coordinated action among all ultra-Orthodox parties.

The opposition is also mobilizing. Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, has reportedly withdrawn all party-sponsored legislation from Wednesday’s agenda, except one bill to dissolve the Knesset.

This, Gantz said, was in protest of what he called the coalition’s attempt to “overload the agenda” to avoid the vote.

Meanwhile, Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz warned on social media, “Whoever brings down a right-wing government during a time of war will be remembered as a world ignominy.”

The background to this crisis includes a serious military manpower issue. According to The Times of Israel, approximately 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged 18–24 are eligible for military service but have not enlisted. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, reservists have been deployed extensively, and the army reportedly needs around 12,000 new recruits, including 7,000 for combat roles. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

