Netanyahu Critizes Gantz for Resigning from Israel’s Emergency Government

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticized War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday for resigning from the emergency government, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gantz announced his resignation earlier in the day, citing fundamental differences in the strategic approach and claiming that Netanyahu “prevents us from reaching true victory” in the war on Gaza.

War Cabinet observer Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff, also announced his resignation

Netanyahu said in a post on X that “Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. Benny, now is not the time to abandon the fight, it is the time to combine forces.”

“My door will stay open to any Zionist party that is willing to share the burden and help bring victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he added.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asked to join the War Cabinet after Gantz’s resignation.

“In light of Gantz’s retirement, I have directed a request to the Prime Minister asking to join the War Cabinet. It is time to make brave decisions, to get real deterrence, and to bring security to the South, the North, and all of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

Last month, Gantz, who joined the government on Oct. 11 last year, set June 8 as a deadline for Netanyahu to draft a post-war plan for Gaza or he would leave the coalition. On Saturday, however, he delayed a planned press conference.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,500 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)