Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump expressed surprise after an Israeli soldier recently released from Hamas captivity said he was treated humanely while detained in Gaza.

The soldier, Edan Alexander, told the media he faced no physical abuse or torture during his captivity. Instead, he described his treatment by Hamas as respectful and in accordance with human dignity.

“They treated me with respect as a human being. No violence. They fed me, cared for me. I didn’t expect that,” Edan told Trump during a meeting on Friday at the president’s residence.

Trump reacted publicly on social media, questioning the prevailing narratives about Hamas. “That’s surprising. Very different from what we’ve been told,” he wrote.

The soldier’s testimony has drawn attention globally, with some observers saying it reinforces Hamas’ repeated claims that it adheres to humanitarian principles in dealing with prisoners of war.

“We are not like the occupiers who torture their own people. We treat prisoners according to our ethics and religious values,” a Hamas spokesperson said in response.

Alexander was among a group of detainees freed as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international mediation.

His account has opened the door to renewed scrutiny of Western media portrayals of the Palestinian resistance, highlighting a contrasting narrative in the ongoing Gaza conflict. []

