SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

(Photo: YouTube)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump expressed surprise after an Israeli soldier recently released from Hamas captivity said he was treated humanely while detained in Gaza.

The soldier, Edan Alexander, told the media he faced no physical abuse or torture during his captivity. Instead, he described his treatment by Hamas as respectful and in accordance with human dignity.

“They treated me with respect as a human being. No violence. They fed me, cared for me. I didn’t expect that,” Edan told Trump during a meeting on Friday at the president’s residence.

Trump reacted publicly on social media, questioning the prevailing narratives about Hamas. “That’s surprising. Very different from what we’ve been told,” he wrote.

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

The soldier’s testimony has drawn attention globally, with some observers saying it reinforces Hamas’ repeated claims that it adheres to humanitarian principles in dealing with prisoners of war.

“We are not like the occupiers who torture their own people. We treat prisoners according to our ethics and religious values,” a Hamas spokesperson said in response.

Alexander was among a group of detainees freed as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international mediation.

His account has opened the door to renewed scrutiny of Western media portrayals of the Palestinian resistance, highlighting a contrasting narrative in the ongoing Gaza conflict. []

Also Read: Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEdan Alexander testimony Gaza prisoner release Hamas prisoner ethics humane treatment by Hamas Israel Hamas exchange Israeli POW Hamas media bias Gaza war Palestinian resistance narrative Trump Hamas reaction Trump surprised by Hamas

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 21:04 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Pacu Jalur Culture (photo: Wonderful Image)
Indonesia

Boy Dancer Puts Pacu Jalur Culture on the Global Stage

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Palestine

Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

  • 6 hours ago
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Demands End to Israel’s ‘Lethal’ Aid Delivery in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:29 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Sanctions UN Expert Francesca Albanese Over Israel Criticism

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 13:59 WIB
America

Crackdown on Press Continues: Israeli Forces Abduct Al Mayadeen Director in West Bank

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us