Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Economic Shutdown and Early Elections

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan called for a nationwide economic shutdown on Monday to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to call for early elections, Anadolu Agency reported.

Golan, leader of the Democratic Party, emphasized the need to escalate protests into resistance, denouncing Netanyahu’s administration as one of “destruction.”

“We need to move from protest to resistance,” Golan said during an interview on local radio FM 103. “This government is a government of destruction.”

He further invited opposition leaders, especially from liberal and democratic factions, to unite and coordinate their efforts against Netanyahu’s government.

Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist National Unity Party, also expressed concerns on social media, warning that Netanyahu’s actions undermining Israel’s state institutions would lead to disaster.

The calls for early elections come amid growing tensions, as Netanyahu refuses to take responsibility for the intelligence failures leading to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and dismisses opposition demands for elections.

Thousands of Israelis have recently taken to the streets to protest Netanyahu’s decision to remove key officials, including Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, prompting further unrest. []

