10 Children Lose Limbs in Two Israeli Attacks on Day 644 of Gaza Assault

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have continued their relentless military aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 644th consecutive day, carrying out a series of air and artillery strikes that have resulted in new civilian massacres, further deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave, Palestine Information Center reported.

On Friday night, eight civilians were killed and many others injured after an Israeli airstrike targeted the Halima al-Sa’dia School in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza. The school was sheltering displaced families fleeing previous attacks. Eyewitnesses described scenes of devastation, with many of the injured being women and children.

Another deadly strike was reported at the al-Hassi family home in the al-Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City. The home was hosting displaced members of the Daher family. In this bombing, at least two civilians were killed, and several others were injured. Medical sources confirmed that approximately 10 children lost limbs due to the severity of the explosions in both attacks.

Al-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of eight martyrs along with several wounded individuals, including children. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued the demolition of residential buildings in the al-Satr area north of Khan Yunis, further displacing thousands.

In addition, a paramedic with the Palestinian Red Crescent was shot and injured by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission in Khan Yunis and was taken to al-Mawasi field hospital. Israeli tanks were reported to be near the Nasser Medical Complex and have been besieging displaced families near the Khan Yunis cemetery, where bulldozers also destroyed graves and torched empty tents.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 82 martyrs and 247 injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours alone. The total death toll since October 7, 2023, now stands at 57,762 killed and 137,656 injured. Since the collapse of the truce on March 18, 2025, 7,200 Palestinians have been killed and 25,615 injured. []

