Israel Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 229

Gaza, MINA – Another Palestinian journalist has been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, raising the number of journalists killed since October 2023 to 229, according to local authorities, cited by Anadolu Agency.

Ahmad Abu Aisha was reportedly killed by an Israeli drone strike in front of his home in the Sawarha area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the government media office said in a statement.

The office condemned what it described as Israel’s “systematic assassination” of journalists in the Gaza Strip, calling on international media and human rights organizations to denounce these ongoing attacks.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, rejecting ceasefire appeals. According to local sources, nearly 56,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed during the campaign. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)