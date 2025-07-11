SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 229

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 03: A funeral ceremony is held for Palestine TV correspondent Mohammed Abu Hatab, was killed, along with his family members, in an airstrike on his home in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 03, 2023. Journalists attending the ceremony experienced sadness. ( Abed Zagout - Anadolu Agency )

Gaza, MINA – Another Palestinian journalist has been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, raising the number of journalists killed since October 2023 to 229, according to local authorities, cited by Anadolu Agency.

Ahmad Abu Aisha was reportedly killed by an Israeli drone strike in front of his home in the Sawarha area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the government media office said in a statement.

The office condemned what it described as Israel’s “systematic assassination” of journalists in the Gaza Strip, calling on international media and human rights organizations to denounce these ongoing attacks.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, rejecting ceasefire appeals. According to local sources, nearly 56,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed during the campaign. []

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAhmad Abu Aisha Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza death toll Human Rights ICC ICJ Israel Israeli Drone Strike journalist killed Media freedom Middle East conflict Nuseirat refugee camp Palestine war crimes Yoav Gallant

