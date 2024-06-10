Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz Resigns

Banjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz who no longer get along (photo: MINA doc)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli minister who was part of the war cabinet, Benny Gantz, said he would resign after no longer finding compatibility with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz announced his resignation on Sunday. He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war and only prioritizing his own interests over the country’s security, VOA reports.

Gantz also said Netanyahu was making empty promises, and his country needed to take a different direction as he predicted fighting would continue in the years to come.

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that another minister, Yoav Gallant, is no longer compatible with Netanyahu’s policies. It is also rumored that he will resign from the cabinet.

Gallant previously said he would resign if Israel chose to occupy Gaza.

Last week, Netanyahu persuaded Gantz not to abandon the wartime emergency government.

Gantz’s decision to leave was largely a “symbolic move” due to his frustration with Netanyahu. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)