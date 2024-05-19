Training Aircraft Crashed in BSD City, Indonesia, Three People Died

Jakarta, MINA – A PK-IFP training aircraft crashed in the Sunburst Field area, BSD City, Serpong, South Tangerang on Sunday.

The incident claimed the lives of three people, based on a CNN Indonesia report. The three victims consisted of one person lying outside the plane and two victims inside the fuselage.

The number of victims has also been confirmed by the Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi. According to him, the three victims had died.

“Three people died,” said Ade, quoted by detikcom.

The news regarding the crash of this training aircraft was previously confirmed by Basarnas. The Basarnas team immediately moved to the location.

“From the photos (received) it looks like that (there are victims),” said the Head of the Operations Section (Kasiop) of Basarnas DKI Jakarta, Agung Priambodo, to reporters.

He said the plane was lost and then crashed in the Sunburst BSD field, Serpong.

CNN Indonesia reported that a police line has currently been installed at the location. Three ambulances were also at the location to evacuate the victims.

The incident occurred at around 01.40 pmm. The condition of the fuselage with the code PK-IFP appears to be broken and split in two. (T/RE1/P2)

