Turkey, Pakistan Express Condolences for Indonesian Aircraft Crash

Istanbul, MINA – The governments of Turkey and Pakistan convey their sympathy and condolences to the Indonesian people for the accident that befell the Sriwijaya Air plane for the Jakarta-Pontianak route on Saturday.

“We share our sorrows in the hospitality and brotherhood of Indonesians. We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and offer sincere condolences to their loved ones, ” said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also expressed his condolences to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi over the incident.

“May Allah’s grace be upon those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Sharing the sorrow of the brotherhood of the Indonesian people,” Cavusoglu said via Twitter, while displaying the emoticons of the Turkish and Indonesian flags side by side.

Similar to Turkey, the Pakistani government is also praying for the accident victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, the government, the brothers and sisters in Indonesia,” said Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

The Sriwijaya Air plane with SJ 182 number lost contact after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport crashing between Laki Island and Lancang Island, Seribu Islands.

“It is approximately 1.5-2 miles [from the two islands],” said Basarnas Deputy for Operations Major General Bambang Suryo.

The area around the two islands has a depth of 20-30 meters, added Bambang.

Meanwhile, from Tanjung Kait, Tangerang, the location is about 3 miles.

In this plane, there are 62 people, consisting of 50 passengers, the details are 40 adult passengers, seven children and three babies.

In addition, there are 12 crew members consisting of six active crews and 6 extra crews. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)