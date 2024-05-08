Select Language

International Community Failed to Prevent Israel from Invading Rafah: Egypt

Gaza, MINA – Egypt’s foreign minister criticized the international community on Tuesday over its inability to prevent the Israeli army’s incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is home to more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel.

“The international community has failed to prevent Israel from invading Rafah,” Sameh Shoukry was quoted by Egyptian media as saying, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Monday, Israeli forces issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern Rafah, in a move widely seen as a prelude to Israel’s long-feared attack on the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces seized control of the Rafah border crossing linking Gaza with Egypt, closing it to all traffic.

The Israeli army said the 401st armored brigade took “operational control” of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

