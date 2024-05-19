Thousands Take to Streets in Several European Cities, Marking Nakba Day

Vienna, MINA – Thousands of people in several European cities took to the streets on Saturday to mark the Nakba Day (Great Catastrophe) and protest Israel’s relentless deadly attacks on Gaza.

In Vienna, the capital of Austria, thousands of people gathered at the Cultural Square, carrying Palestinian flags and banners with slogans such as “No to Genocide,” “Israel is a Terrorist,” and “Free Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Supporters of Palestine marching in the streets were warned that slogans such as “Intifada” and “Free Palestine from the river to the sea” should not be chanted, or else the rally would not be allowed to proceed.

In Italy, protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza were organized in various cities.

According to the Italian ANSA news agency, in the northern city of Turin, a march named “Turin for Gaza” was organized by supporters of Palestine.

During the march, some demonstrators set the flags of the EU and NATO on fire.

Some fast-food chain restaurants along the route of the march were accused of being “accomplices of Israel” and had paint thrown on their windows.

In Dublin, the capital of Ireland, pro-Palestine demonstrations continued throughout the day.

Organized by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, a huge protest at the Garden of Remembrance Park was attended by many associations, political party representatives, and hundreds of people.

Carrying Palestinian and Irish flags, the demonstrators marched to Kildare Street, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

In Geneva, Switzerland, thousands of people once again marched in the streets, demanding an end to the “genocide in Gaza,” which has been under intense Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Over 10,000 people gathered at Place Lise Girardin and marched through the city center for hours.

The demonstrators called for a boycott of economic and military supplies to Israel and urged universities to sever ties with Israeli institutions.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)