Turkish and Iranian Presidents Meet in Azerbaijan

Khankendi, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Further details regarding the closed-door meeting were not immediately available, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hosting the summit in Khankendi, a city that was formerly the capital of the occupation regime in Karabakh, carries significant symbolic meaning for Azerbaijan.

The ECO is an intergovernmental political and economic organization established in 1985 by Turkiye, Pakistan, and Iran. Its primary purpose is to provide a platform for discussing and enhancing development, and for promoting trade and investment opportunities among member states.

Also Read: EU: Situation at GHF Food Distribution Center in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’

The organization comprises seven additional members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus holds observer status.

During his address at the summit, Erdogan reiterated that Turkiye is making strenuous efforts to prevent the conflict between Iran and Israel from escalating and spreading across the wider region. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Uranium Enrichment