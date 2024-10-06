Israeli Aggression on Gaza Near One-year Mark, Thousands Rally across Europe

Amsterdam, MINA – As Israel’s deadly offensive in Gaza approaches the grim one-year mark, thousands of protesters took to the streets across major European cities on Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, demonstrators called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to arms sales to Israel.

In Spain, civil society groups and left-wing political parties initiated three days of nationwide protests in over 50 cities, including Madrid and Barcelona. Protesters chanted slogans like “This isn’t a war, it’s genocide” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam’s Dam Square saw thousands gather, criticizing Western governments’ support for Israel despite the ongoing attacks. Speakers urged international institutions to act to end the conflict, which in recent weeks spread to Lebanon.

In Stockholm, demonstrators marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry condemning Israel’s actions as genocide and calling for systemic change to achieve peace in the Middle East.

London witnessed hundreds of thousands marching from Russell Square to Downing Street, marking the 20th national demonstration since the Gaza offensive began. Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf joined the protest, defending it against claims of being a “march of hate.”

Paris saw thousands rally at Republic Square, marching to Place de Clichy. Protesters wearing black and red keffiyehs demanded an end to arms shipments to Israel. (T/RE1/P2

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)