Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BRICS Condemns Israeli Occupation, Affirms Gaza as Part of Palestine

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)

 

Rio de Janeiro, MINA – BRICS nations have condemned the attacks on Iran, terrorism in Syria, and the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories, while affirming that Gaza is an “inseparable” part of Palestine.

“We condemn the military attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and express deep concern over the escalating security situation in the Middle East,” read the joint declaration released on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“In this context, we reaffirm our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call on the United Nations Security Council to address this matter,” the statement added.

The conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. Iran’s Health Ministry reported 5,332 others were injured.

In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and injuring more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

The BRICS countries also condemned terrorist violence in Syria and the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories, while welcoming the lifting of unilateral sanctions on Damascus.

The bloc “strongly” condemned Israel’s occupation of Syrian territories, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, urging Israel to withdraw its forces from Syrian lands without delay.

The declaration also reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, including the right to an independent State of Palestine.

The 17th BRICS Summit opened on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two-day meeting is taking place amid rising geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine, the second year of genocide in Gaza, and recent Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran, a BRICS member since 2024.

BRICS was established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran later joined, expanding the group to 11 full members, alongside 10 strategic partner nations.

The alliance aims to create alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar, and strengthen Global South representation in international institutions challenging the Western-led governance structure. [Nia]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

 

