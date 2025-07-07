SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Accused of Profiting from Gaza’s Rubble

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jihad Fatwa Issued in Response to Zionist Israel's Genocide in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – After demolishing thousands of homes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army is now allegedly engaged in a new phase of illicit activity: looting the debris of Palestinian buildings for economic gain. This action, carried out under the guise of “debris removal,” is reportedly transforming into a lucrative new business for Israel.

According to a report by the Palestine Information Center on Monday, July 7, activists claim that debris, including iron, stone, and cement is being transported by Israeli trucks and bulldozers into Israeli territory.

After being recycled, these materials are then resold to Israeli construction companies, turning the remnants of Gazan homes into a profitable commodity for the occupying power.

Activists argue that this practice is not solely for profit; it also serves to erase the traces of Israeli crimes, prevent Gazans from rebuilding their homes, and undermine potential resistance, which often utilizes ruins for cover or to attack Israeli forces.

Also Read: New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

An article in the Hebrew-language newspaper, Haaretz, revealed that private contractors hired by the Israeli army receive 5,000 shekels (approximately $1,350 USD) for every home destroyed in Gaza.

An Israeli soldier reportedly admitted, “Every moment a contractor does not destroy a house is a financial loss, and the forces must ensure the smooth flow of their work.”

On social media, these reports have sparked widespread outrage. Many Palestinian users accuse Israel of openly stealing Gaza’s rubble for profit while simultaneously impeding future reconstruction efforts.

They also view this as another manifestation of Israel’s complete control over what enters Gaza, including building materials.

Also Read: Netanyahu Departs for Washington to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Some residents have stated that this practice has been observed in Rafah, northern Gaza, and east of Khan Yunis. Satellite imagery reportedly shows the disappearance of debris in many areas, reinforcing suspicions of a systematic operation to remove traces of destruction before Gaza is reopened to the world.

Director-General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, asserted that the destruction is no longer merely a military operation but has evolved into a massive business.

In a post on Platform X, he wrote, “What is happening in Jabalia is clearer than any report. This is systematic destruction, merciless forced expulsion, driven by insatiable greed.”

Al-Bursh emphasized that Israeli soldiers are not just executing orders but are enjoying their role as “investors in destruction” who are paid for every home they demolish.

Also Read: Israel Rushes to Forcibly Evacuate Northern Gaza Ahead of Possible Ceasefire

“This is not war. This is a deliberate policy of destruction transformed into an economic system,” he stated. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

