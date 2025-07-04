Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Uranium Enrichment

Tehran, MINA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi reaffirmed on Thursday that the country will continue enriching uranium based on its national needs, signaling Tehran’s firm stance on its nuclear program despite recent US-Israeli attacks targeting its nuclear facilities.

He stressed that Iran remains open to dialogue but emphasized the need for credible guarantees from the United States.

“The United States must assure us that it will not resort to military force during negotiations. This is a fundamental precondition for our leadership to consider the next round of talks,” Takht-Ravanchi said, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Questioning Washington’s reliability, the Iranian diplomat asked, “How can we trust America?”

Also Read: Israel Breaks Ceasefire, Launch Deadly Strike on Lebanon

According to him, the Iranian government believes the US has misled Iran and inflicted significant harm on the Iranian people. Tehran views American military actions as disastrous. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded