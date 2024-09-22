Pangandaran Community, West Java Holds Solidarity Action for Palestine

Pangandaran, MINA – People from various circles in Pangandaran Regency, West Java (Jabar) held a peaceful action and joint prayer for Al-Aqsa and Palestine on Sunday.

The action was coordinated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Pangandaran Regional Coordinator (Korda), aimed at raising public awareness of the responsibility to protect and guard Baitul Maqdis.

The event began with a long march, followed by a series of activities and speeches that provided the latest information on the situation in Palestine and encouragement to defend their struggle.

Ustaz Mugino as the orator said that Muslims must be involved in defending Baitul Maqdis from the desecration and occupation of the Zionist Israel.

The person in charge of the action, Dedi Sunandar, revealed that various elements of society were present and participated in the action.

The long march went smoothly and solemnly, passing the route to the Pangandaran Beach tourist area to Pangandaran Sunset Park with a total distance of around 3 km.

The action attracted the attention of tourists and local residents. Some of them captured the moment. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)