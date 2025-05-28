SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UIN Ar-Raniry Donates IDR 50 Million to Support Construction of RSIA in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

The Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry Aceh, Prof. Dr. Mujiburrahman, hands over a donation for the construction of the RSIA Gaza to Mae CI. (Photo: for MINA)

Banda Aceh, MINA – Ar-Raniry State Islamic University (UIN Ar-Raniry) has donated IDR 50 million (approx. USD 3,100) to help fund the construction of the Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine.

The donation was handed over during a meeting with a delegation of Palestinian doctors and representatives from Maemuna Center Indonesia, held at the university’s rectorate office on Wednesday.

UIN Ar-Raniry Rector, Prof. Dr. Mujiburrahman, said this donation reflects the continued commitment of the university’s academic community. Previously, the university had extended support to Palestine through LAZISNU.

“Today, we reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Gaza by supporting the development of a dedicated maternal and child hospital in the region,” he stated.

Also Read: Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

Onny Firyanti Hamidy, Chairperson of Maemuna Center Indonesia, stressed the urgent need for such a facility, pointing out that women and children make up approximately 70% of the victims of ongoing violence in Gaza. Additionally, around 94% of hospitals in the area have been destroyed or severely damaged.

“Gaza currently has no specialized hospital dedicated solely to maternal and child health care. Most are either general or pediatric hospitals,” she explained. “The RSIA will address a long-term need. Once reconstruction begins, we must ask: what infrastructure do the people need most?”

The new RSIA is planned to be built in northern Gaza, near Noura Al-Kalbi Hospital and directly across from the existing Indonesia Hospital. The facility will span four floors, including a basement.

Onny called for broader support from all sectors, government, NGOs, civil society, and the private sector, to help realize this vital project.

Also Read: Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

“With collective financial and moral support, the Indonesia RSIA can become a symbol of hope and healing for mothers and children in Gaza,” she said.

The donation ceremony was also attended by Edy Wahyudi, Site Manager of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza; Yusuf Maulana, Secretary General of Aqsa Working Group (AWG); and representatives from AWG Aceh and Maemuna Center Indonesia. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in Jakarta, Praises Indonesia’s Beauty

