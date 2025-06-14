SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Vienna, MINA – A volunteer from Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Ahmad Abdullah represented both AWG and Indonesia at the Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress held in Vienna, Austria, from June 13 to 15, 2025. The event was organized by the Association for Democracy and Human Rights in Palestine.

Abdullah and the Chairman of the AWG Presidium, M. Anshorullah received a direct invitation from the event organizers. However, Anshorullah was unable to attend due to visa issues.

Meanwhile, Abdullah, shortly before departing for Austria, stated that the organizers of the event are left-wing Jews known as Anti-Zionist Jews.

“The speakers include Jews, Muslims, and Christians, so they are inviting people from all backgrounds,” he explained.

Also Read: Saudi Becomes the First Arab Country to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran

The volunteer revealed AWG’s mission in attending the Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress. In addition to introducing this pro-Palestinian organization, Abdullah would invite participants to get involved in the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA).

“In addition, we will also promote our annual event, the Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP). We hope that this year’s BSP can also be held in Austria,” he said.

The event is organized by the Association for Democracy and Human Rights in Palestine and is supported by many international human rights activists and academics, according to the organization’s statement.

This congress will bring together activists and academics of Jewish background, as well as anti-imperialist activists from around the world, who reject Zionism and oppose ethnic cleansing, ongoing expulsions, and genocide in Palestine.

Also Read: Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

They condemn the reality of the apartheid regime and reject the narrative of the Israeli state which claims its actions are carried out in the interest and security of the Jewish people. [T/N]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

TagAnti-Zionist Jewish Congress Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Association for Democracy and Human Rights in Palestine awg

AWG's Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

