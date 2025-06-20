SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Invites Muslim Community to Tabligh Akbar at PUSDAI

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

Bandung, MINA – Munif Nasir, Advisor for the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) West Java Region, is urging all Muslims to attend the upcoming West Java Regional Tabligh Akbar. The event is set to take place at the West Java Islamic Propagation Center (PUSDAI Jabar), Jalan Diponegoro No. 63, Bandung City, this Sunday.

Driven by a desire for knowledge and to strengthen Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah Islamiyah), Munif emphasized that attending this gathering is a tangible expression of concern for our brothers and sisters in Palestine. “Let’s attend with sincere intentions for Allah. Our knowledge will grow, our ukhuwah will become more beautiful, and our support for Al-Aqsa will become real,” he stated to MINA on Thursday.

The event, organized by AWG West Java, will run from 7:30 AM to 11:45 AM WIB. The committee has invited prominent national figures and influential scholars, including KH. Drs. Yakhsyallah Mansur, M.A. (AWG Advisor), KH. M. Roinul Balad, S.Sos.I. (Head of DDII West Java), and Ustaz Muhammad Munawwar Zayin (Head of Al-Fatah Nurul Falah Cikajang Islamic Boarding School).

Under the theme “Forging Bonds of Brotherhood in Efforts to Build Ummah Unity for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa,” this event is expected to be a moment of unity for the Muslim community. It aims to reinforce concern for Palestine while revitalizing the spirit of da’wah and knowledge.

Also Read: 61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

Munif also reminded attendees of the Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) saying: “Whoever takes a path seeking knowledge, Allah will make easy for them the path to Paradise” (HR. Muslim). Therefore, attending this event is not only about gaining knowledge but also about finding peace of mind and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among Muslims.

In closing, Munif extended an invitation: “Don’t be late for Fajr prayer at the mosque, so your heart is calm and free from worry. Attend the West Java regional ta’lim; your knowledge will grow, and your ukhuwah will become more beautiful!” [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MUI Condemns Israel Over Ban on Muslim and Christian Worship in Bunkers

TagAqsa Working Group (AWG) Tablig Akbar

News Channel

About Us