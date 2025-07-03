Hajj Operations Conclude in Mecca, Pilgrims Begin Shift to Medina

Mecca, MINA – Hajj operational activities in the city of Mecca have officially concluded, marked by the departure of the final group, KJT 28 from West Java, to Medina on Wednesday, at 4:00 PM Saudi Arabian time. With this, all Hajj services are now concentrated in Medina.

“Group KJT 28 consists of 402 pilgrims from Majalengka, Bandung, and surrounding areas. This is the last group to depart from Mecca,” stated Muchlis M. Hanafi, Head of the Saudi Arabian Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH), during the farewell of pilgrims at the Burj Alwahda Almutamayiz Hotel in Mecca.

Muchlis announced that approximately 25 percent of Indonesian pilgrims are still in Saudi Arabia, with all expected to gradually return to Indonesia starting July 11, 2025.

“We hope all pilgrims can complete their spiritual journey by visiting the Prophet’s Tomb and return home safely, achieving the status of Hajj Mabrur,” Muchlis expressed.

For over 32 days in Mecca, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims received a range of services, including accommodation, transportation, catering, and health services, all meticulously prepared by the Saudi Arabian PPIH.

Muchlis explained that transportation services in the Mecca Working Area (Daker) commenced on May 10, 2025, coinciding with the arrival of the first wave of pilgrims from Medina. Three main types of transportation were provided: inter-city Hajj buses, Shalawat buses, and Masyair buses.

“As of July 2, 2025, a total of 5,250 inter-city Hajj buses have been utilized, along with 12,193 Shalawat buses that regularly transported pilgrims from their hotels to the Masjidil Haram,” he detailed. Additionally, 20 safari Wukuf buses were available to serve elderly, disabled, and pilgrims undergoing treatment at the Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI).

For accommodation, PPIH provided 206 hotels across four areas in Mecca: Syisyah (80 hotels, 69,405 pilgrims), Raudhah (40 hotels, 37,636 pilgrims), Jarwal (32 hotels, 37,650 pilgrims), and Misfalah (54 hotels, 63,512 pilgrims). The farthest hotel was approximately 4,500 meters from the Masjidil Haram.

The majority of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims this year performed Hajj Tamattu’ (99.29 percent), while the remainder performed Hajj Ifrad (0.66 percent) and Qiran (0.04 percent).

10,141 pilgrims opted to perform Tarwiyah, and 495 elderly and disabled pilgrims were facilitated for special safari Wukuf. Furthermore, 334 pilgrims performed Hajj by proxy (Badal Hajj), consisting of 159 pilgrims who passed away and 175 who were ill.

Regarding the payment of dam/hadyu (sacrificial offering), 8,393 pilgrims and officials made payments through Baznas, while others utilized Adahi, KBIHU, mukimin (long-term residents), and self-payments.

In terms of departure from Mina to Mecca, 77.7 percent of pilgrims chose nafar awal (early departure), and 22.3 percent opted for nafar tsani (late departure).

With the conclusion of services in Mecca, all pilgrims will now proceed to complete the final rituals of their pilgrimage in Medina before returning to their homeland. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

