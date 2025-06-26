AMPHURI Urges Government to Prepare Early for 1447H/2026 Hajj Season

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia (AMPHURI) has urged the government to respond promptly to the preparations for the 1447H/2026 Hajj season announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Delays in responding to the timeline set by the Saudi authorities could potentially result in a reduction of Indonesia’s Hajj quota.

AMPHURI Chairman Firman M Nur said in a written statement on Wednesday in Jakarta that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had started the initial preparation phase on 12 Dhul-Hijjah 1446H.

Meanwhile, the official quota announcement from the Saudi government is expected to be made on July 10, 2025.

“If the government does not adhere to the timeline set by Saudi authorities, a quota reduction may occur. This must be anticipated from now,” Firman said.

He explained that several key milestones have been scheduled, including the opening of tent site data access on the Masar Nusuk platform on 1 Safar 1447H and the initial transfer of payments to the IBAN e-wallet integrated with the system.

He also emphasized that the deadline for issuing visas has been brought forward to 1 Shawwal 1447H, earlier than in previous years.

“This is a critical point of concern as it impacts the administrative and technical readiness of prospective pilgrims and Hajj organizers,” he added.

AMPHURI expressed its appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s initiative to set an earlier timeline as part of its ongoing efforts to improve services. However, Firman stressed the urgency for the government to quickly communicate the timeline and requirements to all organizers and pilgrims, both regular and special.

Firman also urged the government to immediately announce the names of eligible Hajj pilgrims and set the official Hajj cost (BPIH), so that the payment process can begin promptly.

“The government must also prepare mitigation measures for any technical or administrative hurdles, especially given that many stages now occur earlier than in previous years,” Firman stated.

The following are the key milestones for the 1447H/2026 Hajj season, as announced by the Saudi authorities:

June 8, 2025: Initial submission of documents and Hajj guidelines

July 26, 2025: Tent site data access and initial payments via the Masar Nusuk platform

August 9–23, 2025: Tent site confirmations and basic service package payments

August 24, 2025: Service contract initiation and airline allocation

October 12, 2025: Pilgrim data upload and group arrangements

November 9, 2025: Service contract signing and mobilization agreement

December 21, 2025 – February 1, 2026: Final payments for tents, hotels, and transportation

March 20, 2026: Final deadline for visa issuance

March 25 – April 18, 2026: Arrival phase for Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

With these stringent and well-ordered milestones in place, AMPHURI emphasized that active and early government involvement will be the key to a successful Hajj season in 2026. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

