SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AWG to Hold Special Webinar: “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism”

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views

Presidium of AWG, Rustam Effendi, delivering a speech during the Friday Action in front of the US Embassy. (Photo: AWG)

Jakarta, MINA — The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is set to host a special online webinar titled “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism” on Monday evening, June 30, 2025, at 8:00 PM (WIB). The event aims to explore the historical roots and theological perspectives of Zionism through the lenses of the three Abrahamic faiths.

The webinar will feature three prominent speakers: Isac Abimanyu, author of the book “Christianity, the Bearer of Peace?”; Taufiqurrahman, Lc, lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah; and Fathurrahman, Head of Legal and Advocacy at AWG. The discussion will be moderated by M. Ridwan and streamed live via AWG’s official website: aqsaworkinggroup.com.

This important forum will delve into the ideological and political evolution of Zionism and how it is perceived across different religious traditions. Each speaker will provide critical insights from their respective faith backgrounds, offering a balanced and nuanced understanding of Zionism and its implications, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause.

The event is open to the public and is part of AWG’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the occupation of Palestine and the need to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque. Audiences are encouraged to join the discussion and invite family and friends to participate in this vital dialogue. [AH]

Also Read: AWG Partners with Pemuda Pancasila to Deliver Free Hijama and Support Gaza Aid

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAqsa Working Group (AWG) webinar aqsa working group

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

AWG to Hold Special Webinar: “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism”

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Invites Muslim Community to Tabligh Akbar at PUSDAI

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 21:10 WIB
Europe

AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Indonesia

UIN Ar-Raniry Donates IDR 50 Million to Support Construction of RSIA in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 28 May 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Indonesia

UNY Professor Emphasizes Historical Literacy as Key to Liberating Palestine

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 13:54 WIB
Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Foreign Minister

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 20:09 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us