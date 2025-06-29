AWG to Hold Special Webinar: “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism”

Jakarta, MINA — The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is set to host a special online webinar titled “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism” on Monday evening, June 30, 2025, at 8:00 PM (WIB). The event aims to explore the historical roots and theological perspectives of Zionism through the lenses of the three Abrahamic faiths.

The webinar will feature three prominent speakers: Isac Abimanyu, author of the book “Christianity, the Bearer of Peace?”; Taufiqurrahman, Lc, lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah; and Fathurrahman, Head of Legal and Advocacy at AWG. The discussion will be moderated by M. Ridwan and streamed live via AWG’s official website: aqsaworkinggroup.com.

This important forum will delve into the ideological and political evolution of Zionism and how it is perceived across different religious traditions. Each speaker will provide critical insights from their respective faith backgrounds, offering a balanced and nuanced understanding of Zionism and its implications, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause.

The event is open to the public and is part of AWG’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the occupation of Palestine and the need to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque. Audiences are encouraged to join the discussion and invite family and friends to participate in this vital dialogue. [AH]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)