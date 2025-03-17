SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia to Build Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Foreign Minister

Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)
Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday.

During the meeting, Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine through diplomacy, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. This includes plans to build an Indonesian Maternity and Children’s Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

“The Indonesian government, in collaboration with civil society and philanthropic organizations, is sending more humanitarian aid, including the construction of a Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza,” Sugiono stated.

He also emphasized that Indonesia firmly opposes any attempts to alter Palestine’s demographic structure and remains actively engaged in advocating for a Two-State Solution.

Special Envoy Al-Habbash expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause. He specifically thanked the Indonesian government and people for their humanitarian assistance, particularly for the people of Gaza.

“I hope this humanitarian aid collaboration continues to grow through close coordination with the Palestinian Authority,” Al-Habbash said.

His visit to Indonesia aimed to deliver a special message from President Mahmoud Abbas to President Prabowo Subianto.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), through its Maemuna Center, has initiated the construction of the Indonesian Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza.

This project is part of the National Campaign for Palestine: Solidarity, Real Action, and New Hope, launched by Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is supported by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS), and over 30 Indonesian humanitarian organizations.

The hospital will be built on a 5,000 m² waqf land granted by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, near Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

