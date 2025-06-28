SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

By Kania Andriana, Student of STAI Al-Fatah

 

THE world is once again witnessing a dark chapter in the history of humanity. According to a report by the Aqsa Working Group, the total blockade imposed by Zionist Israel on the Gaza Strip has now entered its 97th day, pushing the Palestinian people into unbearable suffering. This brutal blockade has not only cut off humanitarian aid and basic supplies but has also completely blocked medical access for thousands of residents now fighting to survive.

Since the early hours of Saturday, Gaza has been rocked by massive airstrikes. Israeli occupation forces launched relentless bombardments across densely populated areas, killing at least 50 Palestinians. Explosions tore through the skies, leaving behind rubble and the anguished cries of families mourning their loved ones.

Also Read: Indo Defence Expo and Forum; Sharing Responsibility of Humankind and Environment

The humanitarian disaster worsened when Nasser Hospital reported that more than 500 patients and injured victims have died because Israel refused to grant medical transfer permits for treatment outside Gaza. Medical access has now become a deadly political weapon in this prolonged war.

Israeli forces did not stop at military targets. They continued attacking civilian homes, public facilities, and critical infrastructure. Thousands of families were forced to flee, not knowing where they could find safety.

The situation escalated rapidly beyond Gaza. The United States openly launched airstrikes on Iran, dropping more than 30 tons of explosives on three Iranian nuclear reactors. This aggressive move provoked a swift response from Iran, which fired more than 80 ballistic missiles into Israeli-occupied territories, striking military centers and key industrial zones.

Iran further declared that from this moment forward, every American soldier and civilian worldwide would be considered a legitimate target.

Also Read: Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

Global political analysts warn that this direct confrontation between the U.S. and Iran could trigger a large-scale regional war. Countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq are likely to be drawn into the conflict, while Western powers such as the United Kingdom and France are reportedly preparing diplomatic and military strategies to anticipate further escalation.

Solidarity movements for Palestine are growing in various parts of the world. People have taken to the streets, urging the United Nations to act immediately to stop the violence and end the blockade. However, the UN Security Council remains paralyzed by competing political interests, leaving the situation unresolved.

Humanitarian organizations are now reporting that Gaza is facing a full-scale disaster. Access to clean water, electricity, food, and medicine is nearly gone. Hospitals are collapsing, medical teams are overwhelmed, and basic supplies are running out. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Why Food Safety is Essential During Hajj Services?

Tagaqsa working group Gaza war humanitarian aid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Articles

Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

  • 3 hours ago
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

  • 6 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Unarmed Gazans Near Aid Sites: Report

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 17:18 WIB
Palestine

Three Israeli Ministers Admit Failure in Gaza, Urge End to War

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 13:27 WIB
International

Arab Parliament Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Legislation to Support Palestine

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 13:23 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 20:09 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us