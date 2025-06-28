Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

By Kania Andriana, Student of STAI Al-Fatah

THE world is once again witnessing a dark chapter in the history of humanity. According to a report by the Aqsa Working Group, the total blockade imposed by Zionist Israel on the Gaza Strip has now entered its 97th day, pushing the Palestinian people into unbearable suffering. This brutal blockade has not only cut off humanitarian aid and basic supplies but has also completely blocked medical access for thousands of residents now fighting to survive.

Since the early hours of Saturday, Gaza has been rocked by massive airstrikes. Israeli occupation forces launched relentless bombardments across densely populated areas, killing at least 50 Palestinians. Explosions tore through the skies, leaving behind rubble and the anguished cries of families mourning their loved ones.

The humanitarian disaster worsened when Nasser Hospital reported that more than 500 patients and injured victims have died because Israel refused to grant medical transfer permits for treatment outside Gaza. Medical access has now become a deadly political weapon in this prolonged war.

Israeli forces did not stop at military targets. They continued attacking civilian homes, public facilities, and critical infrastructure. Thousands of families were forced to flee, not knowing where they could find safety.

The situation escalated rapidly beyond Gaza. The United States openly launched airstrikes on Iran, dropping more than 30 tons of explosives on three Iranian nuclear reactors. This aggressive move provoked a swift response from Iran, which fired more than 80 ballistic missiles into Israeli-occupied territories, striking military centers and key industrial zones.

Iran further declared that from this moment forward, every American soldier and civilian worldwide would be considered a legitimate target.

Global political analysts warn that this direct confrontation between the U.S. and Iran could trigger a large-scale regional war. Countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq are likely to be drawn into the conflict, while Western powers such as the United Kingdom and France are reportedly preparing diplomatic and military strategies to anticipate further escalation.

Solidarity movements for Palestine are growing in various parts of the world. People have taken to the streets, urging the United Nations to act immediately to stop the violence and end the blockade. However, the UN Security Council remains paralyzed by competing political interests, leaving the situation unresolved.

Humanitarian organizations are now reporting that Gaza is facing a full-scale disaster. Access to clean water, electricity, food, and medicine is nearly gone. Hospitals are collapsing, medical teams are overwhelmed, and basic supplies are running out. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

