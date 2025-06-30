Israeli Soldier Killed in Fighting in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA– An Israeli occupation soldier was killed during clashes in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement, the occupation military said the soldier belonged to the 601 Combat Engineering Battalion of the 401 Brigade and was killed in northern Gaza.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the soldier died in a bomb explosion in the town of Jabalia.

According to official army figures, 880 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,844 others wounded in Gaza since October 2023.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has continued its brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials. []

