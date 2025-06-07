Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on Russian long-range nuclear-capable bombers may have given Moscow a pretext to launch a massive retaliatory assault.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump warned that the strikes marked a serious escalation, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could now justify a broader military response.

“They’ve given Putin a reason to go in and bomb them heavily,” Trump said.

“When I saw what happened, I thought, here it comes… this could turn into a full-scale attack.”

According to RT.com, Ukraine launched coordinated drone attacks on several Russian airbases and reportedly blew up a railway bridge inside Russian territory last week. The incident caused a freight and passenger train to derail, killing at least seven people and injuring over 120 others, including children.

President Putin reportedly discussed the attacks with his US counterpart via phone on Wednesday (June 4), calling them serious provocations and warning of an inevitable response.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

