SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

A Russian airstrike destroyed and set fire to a building in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Image: @HHungduc / X)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on Russian long-range nuclear-capable bombers may have given Moscow a pretext to launch a massive retaliatory assault.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump warned that the strikes marked a serious escalation, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could now justify a broader military response.

“They’ve given Putin a reason to go in and bomb them heavily,” Trump said.
 “When I saw what happened, I thought, here it comes… this could turn into a full-scale attack.”

According to RT.com, Ukraine launched coordinated drone attacks on several Russian airbases and reportedly blew up a railway bridge inside Russian territory last week. The incident caused a freight and passenger train to derail, killing at least seven people and injuring over 120 others, including children.

Also Read: Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

President Putin reportedly discussed the attacks with his US counterpart via phone on Wednesday (June 4), calling them serious provocations and warning of an inevitable response.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Tag2025 Drone strike escalation full-scale attack international conflict nuclear bombers Putin railway attack retaliation Russia Trump Ukraine war Zelensky

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

WFP: One in Five Afghans Relies on Humanitarian Aid to Survive

  • 12 hours ago
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Attack Al-Rayyis School in Gaza City, Killing Dozens of Civilian

  • Friday, 30 May 2025 - 08:36 WIB
Load More
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us