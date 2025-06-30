Dozens Protest in Chicago, Demand End to US Military Aid to Israel

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of activists marched along Chicago’s iconic Michigan Avenue, demanding an end to US military aid to Israel and calling for an immediate arms embargo, Wafa reported.

Protesters chanted slogans such as “Stop all US aid to Israel” and “We want an immediate arms embargo now!” as they moved through the downtown area.

The demonstration reflects growing public outrage over ongoing US military support for Israel despite what activists describe as “war crimes” committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Participants carried signs urging Congress to halt military funding and distributed informational leaflets to passersby, highlighting how US taxpayer money is used to support Israeli military operations targeting Palestinian civilians. []

