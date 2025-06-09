Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

Los Angeles, MINA – For the third consecutive day, hundreds of protesters clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles amid growing outrage over immigration raids carried out by the Trump administration across California, Anadolu Agency reported.

Demonstrators gathered outside the federal building on Sunday, demanding an immediate end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting workplaces in the city. Tensions escalated as police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd and arrested dozens of participants. Despite this, many protesters refused to back down.

“Very strong community, and this is why we show up,” said protester Nabil Shukir to ABC7. “It is an obligation and a duty for each and every one of us to be here and fight against the oppression and these kidnappers.”

In response to the unrest, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles. According to a White House statement, the troops were sent to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in the state.

Also Read: Trump Calls for Troop Deployment Amid Immigration Unrest in Los Angeles

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly opposed the federal action, accusing the administration of turning the deployment into a political show. “The federal government is taking over the California National Guard… because they want a spectacle,” Newsom stated.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also criticized the move, calling it “a chaotic escalation.” She warned that the deployment has heightened fear across the city. “This is the last thing that our city needs,” she posted on X, urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.

The protests, which began on Friday, have drawn broad support from local residents. Fidel Gomez, whose uncle was arrested during the demonstrations, said that the protests reflect a larger fight for civil liberties. “This is only happening right now to immigrants… but pretty soon, any kind of dissent is gonna be criminalized,” he told ABC7.

The National Guard deployment could last up to 60 days, depending on the intensity of the protests and violence. []

Also Read: Thousands Join Global March to Gaza, Head Towards Rafah Crossing

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)