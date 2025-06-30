Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas to Discuss Ceasefire

Ankara, MINA – Turkish Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın met with a Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire measures and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a security source.

The source said that Kalın met with the head of the Hamas delegation, Muhammad Darwish, in Ankara on Sunday, TRT Global reported.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was a central topic of the meeting.

The meeting also discussed Türkiye’s efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and to ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

It emphasized the importance of a shared consensus among Palestinian groups during this critical period.

During the meeting, Kalın underscored Türkiye’s commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

