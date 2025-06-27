SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs is preparing strategic measures to anticipate the potential impact of the Iran-Israel conflict on social and religious stability within Indonesia.

This announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Romo Muhammad Syafi’i during a coordination meeting between ministries and institutions held in Jakarta on Thursday.

The meeting is initiated by the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs (Kemenko Polhukam), serves as a follow-up to President Prabowo Subianto’s directive regarding the necessity of strategic steps to respond to the Middle East conflict, which could potentially affect national stability.

During the forum, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the conflict involving Iran and Israel could trigger polarization within Indonesian society, especially if it’s perceived as a religious issue.

“This issue is already moving towards a religious issue, targeting religious organizations, religious figures, and youth. Therefore, Kemenag must play a role. We are ready to prepare strategic steps in accordance with our duties and functions,” affirmed Romo Syafi’i.

He also commended the President’s directive, which recognized the importance of Kemenag’s involvement in this matter, particularly in preventing the spread of radical ideologies.

“This problem can incite radical groups if not handled with the right approach. Therefore, the handling of radicalism and terrorism must be carried out gently,” he explained.

Romo Syafi’i stressed that the approach to de-radicalization must be dialogical and inclusive, rather than confrontational. According to him, strengthening religious moderation is key to maintaining harmony in a diverse society like Indonesia.

“We need to be present to accommodate the people and encourage a peaceful and inclusive national narrative, including in digital spaces,” he added. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesian Religion Minister Iran-Israel tensions

Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

