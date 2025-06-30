France Reiterates Plan to Recognize Palestinian State

France, MINA – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has reaffirmed that France is “determined to recognize the State of Palestine,” urging international action in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In an interview with French news channel, LCI, Barrot condemned the killing of hundreds of Palestinian aid seekers by Israeli forces in Gaza, calling it a “disgrace and an insult to human dignity,” as quoted by WAFA on Monday.

According to Barrot, at least 500 Palestinians were killed and approximately 4,000 more injured in May alone while attempting to access food aid in the besieged Gaza Strip. He asserted that France and the European Union are ready to support efforts for safe and equitable food distribution in Gaza.

Barrot also criticized Israel’s current approach, stating that beyond the oversight of the United Nations and international organizations, Israeli forces, supported by the United States, have been implementing a limited aid distribution plan since May 27. During that period, soldiers reportedly fired upon Palestinians waiting for food.

He noted that this tactic effectively forces civilians to choose between “starvation or being shot.”

“There is no justification for the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza,” Barrot said.

“We are committed to recognizing the State of Palestine, and this will happen as part of a joint initiative that encourages all parties to create the necessary conditions for the establishment of that state,” he added.

On May 22, 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain officially announced their recognition of Palestine. Previously, eight other EU countries had taken the same step: Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus, and Sweden.

As of now, 149 out of 193 United Nations member states officially recognize the State of Palestine. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

