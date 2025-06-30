SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

France Reiterates Plan to Recognize Palestinian State

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

2 Views

The dream of Palestinian statehood is under further threat in the Trump era [Anadolu].

France, MINA – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has reaffirmed that France is “determined to recognize the State of Palestine,” urging international action in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In an interview with French news channel, LCI, Barrot condemned the killing of hundreds of Palestinian aid seekers by Israeli forces in Gaza, calling it a “disgrace and an insult to human dignity,” as quoted by WAFA on Monday.

According to Barrot, at least 500 Palestinians were killed and approximately 4,000 more injured in May alone while attempting to access food aid in the besieged Gaza Strip. He asserted that France and the European Union are ready to support efforts for safe and equitable food distribution in Gaza.

Barrot also criticized Israel’s current approach, stating that beyond the oversight of the United Nations and international organizations, Israeli forces, supported by the United States, have been implementing a limited aid distribution plan since May 27. During that period, soldiers reportedly fired upon Palestinians waiting for food.

Also Read: Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas to Discuss Ceasefire

He noted that this tactic effectively forces civilians to choose between “starvation or being shot.”

“There is no justification for the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza,” Barrot said.

“We are committed to recognizing the State of Palestine, and this will happen as part of a joint initiative that encourages all parties to create the necessary conditions for the establishment of that state,” he added.

On May 22, 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain officially announced their recognition of Palestine. Previously, eight other EU countries had taken the same step: Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus, and Sweden.

Also Read: Former Iranian Diplomat Says Afghan Migrants Not Linked to ‘Enemy Spies’

As of now, 149 out of 193 United Nations member states officially recognize the State of Palestine. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Florida Enacts New Law Banning Cooperation with Anti-Israel Supporters

TagFrance France Palestine recognition

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

France Reiterates Plan to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 4 hours ago
Europe

Corsican Assembly Recognizes State of Palestine, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza 

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 22:13 WIB
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
Europe

Macron Warns of Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 08:37 WIB
Photo: Wikipedia
Europe

France to Ban Smoking in Outdoor Areas Accessible to Children Starting July

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UAE Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Villages in the West Bank

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 16:22 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Supreme Leader Congratulates the Nation on ‘Glorious Victory’ Over Israel

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:26 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:38 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 16:20 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Articles

Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 19:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us